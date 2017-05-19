LONDON May 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to win a majority of 104-190 seats in the June 8 election, Citigroup said in a research note published on Friday.

"Prime Minister Theresa May called early elections on 8 June to boost her mandate and win time to implement her version of 'hard-but-smooth' Brexit," Citi said in the research note.

"National polls, experts' analyses and our own constituency-level simulations suggest that her bet should pay off."

Citi added that it saw no signs that May was moving towards a so called "Singapore-upon-Thames" deregulated low-tax economic model. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)