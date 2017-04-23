Britain's Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Damian Green arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street, London, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Files

LONDON Britain's ruling Conservative Party's election manifesto will focus on Brexit and domestic concerns, such as strengthening the economy and putting a cap on energy prices, Work and Pensions minister Damian Green said on Sunday.

"The manifesto will deal with two big issues facing the country - one obviously is the Brexit negotiations ... but the other half, which is equally important, is indeed the domestic agenda," he told ITV's Peston on Sunday programme.

"There will be a lot about energy policy in the manifesto ... I think that people feel that some of the big energy companies have taken advantage of them with the tariffs."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Jane Merriman)