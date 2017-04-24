(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

LONDON, April 23 Britain's ruling Conservative Party's election manifesto will focus on Brexit and domestic concerns, such as strengthening the economy and putting a cap on energy prices, Work and Pensions minister Damian Green said on Sunday.

"The manifesto will deal with two big issues facing the country - one obviously is the Brexit negotiations ... but the other half, which is equally important, is indeed the domestic agenda," he told ITV's Peston on Sunday programme.

"There will be a lot about energy policy in the manifesto ... I think that people feel that some of the big energy companies have taken advantage of them with the tariffs." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Jane Merriman and Guy Faulconbridge)