CORBY, England Nov 16 The ruling Conservatives
of Prime Minister David Cameron lost the key marginal seat of
Corby to the opposition Labour party in a parliamentary
by-election, according to official results on Friday.
Corby, in central England, has voted for the winning party
in every general election since 1983, making the one-off vote,
triggered by the resignation of Conservative lawmaker and
novelist Louise Mensch, an important political marker.
The Labour candidate polled 17,267 votes to the
Conservatives' 9,476, overturning Mensch's slim 2010 majority of
1,951.
The UKIP party, which wants to pull Britain out of the
European Union, also polled strongly with 5,108 votes.