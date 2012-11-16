* Election held after resignation of Conservative politician
* Strong performance by fringe party seeking UK exit from EU
* Opposition Labour takes nearly 50 percent of vote
By Stephen Eisenhammer
CORBY, England, Nov 16 Britain's ruling
Conservative Party suffered a double blow on Friday when it lost
a key parliamentary seat to the resurgent opposition Labour
party and the eurosceptic UKIP party recorded its best ever
performance in a by-election.
The constituency is the first the Conservatives have had to
defend since coming to power at the head of coalition government
in 2010 and is a bellwether of UK politics whose voters have
backed the winning party in every general election since 1983.
Britain's political parties are already gearing up for the
next national election in 2015, and two likely important themes
- ties with Europe and the economy - featured prominently as
reasons voters in Corby gave for rejecting the Conservatives.
Ominously for Prime Minister David Cameron's centre-right
Conservatives, the UK Independence Party (UKIP), which has wooed
rightists with its promise to yank Britain out of the European
Union, had its strongest showing in any local poll since the
party was founded in 1993.
"It's a terrific result... It's our best ever by-election
result," said UKIP candidate Margot Parker.
"It's a massive protest. They (the voters) are not happy ...
they're listening to us and we're listening to them. We'll keep
taking Conservative vote, and Labour votes as well," she said.
The Labour candidate polled 17,267 votes to the
Conservatives' 9,476, taking just under half the votes cast and
overturning the Conservatives' slim 2010 majority of 1,951. UKIP
came third with 5,108 votes.
The Conservatives' governing coalition partners, the Liberal
Democrats, came fourth and suffered the humiliation of losing
their 500 pound ($800) deposit for not managing to win five
percent of the vote.
Labour victor Andy Sawford said the result marked a turning
point in his party's fortunes, as it won its first by-election
in a Conservative-held seat for 15 years.
"Since this constituency existed, no party has formed a
government without winning here. The road to Downing Street runs
through Corby," said Labour victor Andy Sawford.
Conservative ministers shrugged off the defeat, suggesting
it had little relevance ahead of full national elections in
2015.
"It's a by-election in mid-term. This is what happens to
governments," interior minister Theresa May told Sky News.
But Labour leader Ed Miliband said the result showed that
voters in "middle England" were returning to his party.
"If I were Mr Cameron I wouldn't just dismiss this result.
People are saying you are not standing up for us ... you are
standing up for the richest and most powerful people in this
country and that is a lesson he should learn," said Miliband.
WORKING CLASS TOWN
Labour leads the Conservatives nationally by 10 percentage
points according to a opinion poll by YouGov, conducted on
Wednesday and Thursday.
The constituency of Corby comprises the working class town
of the same name, where unemployment and home repossession are
relatively high, as well as the surrounding, affluent rural
region of east Northamptonshire.
The region is considered a microcosm of the English
political landscape, and election victories there are usually
marginal.
The current by-election was triggered by the resignation in
August of Conservative lawmaker and novelist Louise Mensch, who
stood down to spend more time with her family.