LONDON British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said it was time for Prime Minister Theresa May to stand down after election results indicated she had lost votes, support and the confidence of voters.

"This election was called in order for the prime minister to gain a large majority in order for her to assert her authority," he said in London.

"If there is a message from tonight's results, it's this: the Prime Minister called this election because she wanted a mandate," Corbyn said. "Well the mandate she's got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence."

"I would have thought that's enough to go, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Jon Coffey; editing by William James and Guy Faulconbridge)