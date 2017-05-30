LONDON May 30 Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, the man
running to oust Theresa May as British prime minister, was
unable to say how much his plans to reform childcare would cost
as he launched the policy on Tuesday, attracting strong
criticism from rivals.
Corbyn, leader of the leftist Labour Party who is standing
on a platform of higher taxes on the wealthy, higher public
spending and higher investment, stumbled over how much money it
would take to broaden provision of free child care in a BBC
radio interview.
"It will cost, erm, it will obviously cost a lot to do," he
said during a prolonged awkward exchange. "I'll give you the
figure in a moment."
Opinion polls show Labour have closed the gap on the
Conservatives substantially during the campaign, but Corbyn's
personal ratings remain low and the party has struggled to
overcome longstanding doubts about its fiscal competence.
Footage of the interview then showed Corbyn thumbing the
pages of his own manifesto and logging in to an iPad as he was
repeatedly asked to provide a cost.
"I think what is important for the voters to understand is
that if we don't invest in our children, and we don't invest in
them for the future then they do less well in primary school,
less well in secondary school, and less well in the future," he
said.
He said all of Labour's election polices were fully costed.
The rival Conservative Party, which is trying to frame the
election debate as a battle of personal competence between May
and Corbyn ahead of the start of formal Brexit negotiations next
month, said it showed he was a risky choice as leader.
Responding to criticism at a later campaign speech, Corbyn
said: "I didn't have the exact figure in front of me so I wasn't
able to answer that question, for which obviously, I apologise."
May has also faced criticism over the funding of her party's
manifesto, after the Conservative manifesto was published
without a detailed financial breakdown.
