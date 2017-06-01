* Opinion polls narrow in favour of veteran radical
* Many voters say they're drawn by his authenticity
* Campaign team says momentum growing quickly
By William James
READING, England, June 1 For a radical socialist
written off by many as a no-hoper leading Britain's Labour Party
to its worst ever election defeat on June 8, Jeremy Corbyn is
pulling in big crowds.
Corbyn, a 68-year-old peace campaigner, has been speaking at
modestly-attended fringe rallies and demonstrations for decades.
But he now seems to have found a wider audience.
In a leisure centre car park on the outskirts of Reading, 40
miles from London, more than a thousand people gathered in the
middle of a working day, some leaving behind their desk jobs and
even climbing trees to catch a glimpse of Corbyn.
"He's a normal person, which I think resonates," said Trish
Whitham, a former Green Party voter who had travelled around an
hour to get to a Corbyn rally - the first she had ever attended.
"People have complained about him being a bit scruffy so
he's smartened up a bit, but he's never going to be a media
person, he's never going to conform to what the media wants him
to be - which is another thing I really like him for."
Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap
election last month when she was riding high in opinion polls,
hoping for a landslide win on a par with the era-defining
victories of Margaret Thatcher in 1983 and Tony Blair in 1997.
But her party's lead has shrunk from more than 20 percentage
points to as little as 3 points, according to a YouGov opinion
poll, though all major polls put the Conservatives in the lead.
Another who attended Corbyn's rally said he was curious
about a politician who appeared genuine.
"I heard they were coming and I'd seen on the news how great
some of his rallies were so I thought I'd come down and check it
out," said Jason Guy, a 28-year-old insurance worker who joined
Labour a week ago after reading Corbyn's manifesto.
"He doesn't seem like other politicians where it's just full
of fluff and nothing, and constant regurgitation of slogans; he
seems to actually mean what he says."
LEFT TURN
After losing a second successive national election in 2015
Labour took a sharp turn to the political left. They picked
Corbyn, a rank outsider who just scraped enough nominations to
make it into the contest, to lead the party in a new direction.
Corbyn's drive to align Labour more closely with its
socialist roots and eschew the pro-business centrist platform
championed by three-time election winner Blair has split the
party.
By attracting thousands of zealous young new supporters and
re-engaging hard-left activists who had abandoned the party
under Blair, Corbyn created a power base that helped him survive
an attempted coup by party moderates last year.
"We're very invested in Jeremy Corbyn," said Bethany
Telling, a student who, with the help of her friend Alex Watson,
resurrected her university's Labour Society after Corbyn took
control of the party.
"It's nice to see someone coming out with proper 'left'
views," said Watson, a 23-year old chemistry student.
His manifesto for renationalisation, higher public spending
and tax rises for the rich has also gone down well with a wide
pool of voters, while May has upset core supporters with a plan
to make the elderly pay more towards their care.
"Support for Labour among younger voters has gone up, and
gone up dramatically, but then the crucial question is whether
these young people will come out to vote," said John Curtice, a
leading psephologist who is president of the British Polling
Council.
Turnout among young voters is modelled differently by each
polling firm, which helped account for the wide range of
different estimates on the Conservatives' polling lead -
currently between 3 and 12 percentage points.
Polls consistently show Corbyn's Labour is favoured by
younger voters over the Conservatives, whereas the over 50s and
pensioners have a strong preference for the Conservatives.
YouGov in April called age the "new dividing line in British
politics".
Similar divisions were seen ahead of last year's referendum
on EU membership, with the young more in favour of remaining in
the bloc. The elderly vote helped swing that referendum 52 to 48
percent in favour of Brexit.
INSURGENT CAMPAIGN
In dozens of rallies across the country, Corbyn has drawn
thousands but the scale of the meetings has gone largely
unreported by national media which has been more focused on the
margin of victory his rival might achieve.
Echoing elements of U.S. President Donald Trump's
election-winning rhetoric, Corbyn and senior Labour figures have
leveraged strong support on social media by criticising
traditional media outlets and stirring an anti-establishment
mood.
A campaign source said momentum behind Corbyn had been
building ever since election broadcasting regulations, which
ensure party leaders get airtime, came into force a month ago.
"We're demonstrating the energy and the excitement behind
the campaign and behind the manifesto," the source said. "The
size has been growing - we've been seeing remarkable things."
The crowd in Reading, a staunchly Conservative town close to
May's own parliamentary seat, was a mix of local Labour
activists, trade union volunteers and curious members of the
public who had seen the rally advertised on social media.
"He's highlighting a lot of issues that are so blatantly
around in society - I'm a social worker and I see a lot of stuff
all the time - and he is actually trying to make a difference,"
said Eloise, a social worker who declined to give her surname.
"There are a lot of people who are suffering in this
country, and this is meant to be a first-world country. It's
unbelievable, the divide," she said from her vantage point,
halfway up a tree.
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge, Andrew Roche and Pravin Char)