PRAGUE, June 9 Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Friday Britain should form a new government quickly, as months have already been lost in its divorce talks with the European Union.

British voters denied Prime Minister Theresa May the stronger mandate she had sought to conduct talks with the EU on leaving the bloc.

"I only hope that it will not take too long (to form a government) because we have already lost several months from the time that Britain officially announced Brexit in March," Sobotka told Czech Television.

"But now it will be necessary to wait for who will form a government and what this government will bring to negotiations over Brexit." (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Schmidt; Editing by Andrew Heavens)