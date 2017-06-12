LONDON Formal talks on Britain's exit from the European Union may not begin on June 19 as that is the same date the government is due to set out its policy programme for the new parliament, Brexit minister David Davis said on Monday.

Davis, whose Conservative Party is due to put its policy programme or Queen's Speech to parliament on June 19 after failing to win a majority at last week's election, said the Brexit talks would begin at some point next week.

"It's in the week of next week, basically, is the first discussions," Davis told Sky News when asked about the practicalities of the negotiations.

"My permanent secretary is actually in Brussels today talking to them about the details. It may not be on the Monday because we've also got the Queen's Speech that week and I will have to speak in that and so on."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)