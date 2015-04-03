(L-R) Natalie Louise Bennett the leader of the Green Party, Nick Clegg the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Nigel Farage the leader UKIP, Ed Miliband the leader of the Labour Party, Leanne Wood the leader of Plaid Cymru, Nicola Sturgeon the leader of the Scottish National... REUTERS/Ken McKay/ITV/Handout via Reuters

LONDON After the first major television debate and interview of the British election campaign, a poll published on Friday showed headline support for the Conservative and Labour parties was unchanged.

A Survation poll carried out since Thursday night's debate showed the opposition Labour Party on 33 percent and Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives on 31 percent, both unchanged since a similar poll on March 25.

The poll also showed a boost in the approval ratings of Labour leader Ed Miliband by 8 percentage points since a pre-election television interview and debate.

"These two events have been a real boost for Ed Miliband," Damian Lyons Lowe, the chief executive of the Survation pollster, said in an emailed statement.

