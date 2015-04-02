SALFORD, England, April 2 There was no clear
winner in Britain's pre-election television debate on Thursday
with Prime Minister David Cameron and opposition Labour leader
Ed Miliband rated broadly equally by voters surveyed by
pollsters.
A snap poll for ITV television carried out by polling firm
Comres showed Cameron, Miliband and the leader of the
anti-European Union UK Independence Party, Nigel Farage, tied as
the best performers in the debate.
However, the same poll found that Cameron was considered to
be the most capable leader of Britain.
A separate Guardian/ICM poll showed 25 percent of those
asked thought Miliband emerged as the winner of the debate,
narrowly ahead of Cameron on 24 percent.
Opinion polls indicate neither Cameron's Conservatives nor
the Labour Party will win an overall majority in the 650-seat
parliament as millions of voters turn to Farage's UKIP party and
the separatist Scottish National Party (SNP).
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)