LONDON, March 21 British Prime Minister David
Cameron and six other party leaders will take part in a live TV
debate ahead of a closely-fought May 7 election, broadcasters
said on Saturday, but there will be no head-to-head with his
main rival.
Under plans agreed on Saturday after months of political
wrangling, Cameron and opposition leader Ed Miliband will also
participate in a live question and answer (Q&A) programme.
Ahead of the most unpredictable UK election since the 1970s
and with memories of the high-impact nature of the last
pre-election TV debates looming large in their thinking,
politicians and broadcasters have spent months arguing over
formats.
Cameron's rejection of a head-to-head with Miliband, leading
his opposite number in the Labour party to call him a coward,
has been widely interpreted as an effort by Cameron to protect
his own high personal ratings while depriving rivals of
publicity.
The pair will appear in the Q&A format on March 26,
broadcasters BBC, ITV, Sky and Channel 4 said in a joint
statement, which they said followed conversations with all
parties.
"A studio audience will also put questions directly to the
two leaders seeking to be Prime Minister. The leaders will not
debate with each other during the programme," the broadcasters
said in their statement.
That will be followed by one live election debate featuring
all seven political party leaders on April 2.
In 2010, the pre-election debates were watched by 22 million
people and many commentators believe they influenced the result,
boosting the centre-left Liberal Democrats and depriving
Cameron's Conservatives of an overall majority.
Under the agreed plans, there will also be a debate
programme involving all opposition party leaders on April 16,
and another Q&A programme featuring Liberal Democrat leader Nick
Clegg as well as Cameron and Miliband on April 30.
Broadcasters had originally hoped to host two seven-way
debates and a direct contest between Cameron and Miliband.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)