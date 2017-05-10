LONDON May 10 British Prime Minister Theresa
May promised to increase the country's defence budget by at
least 0.5 percent in real terms every year until 2023 if she
wins a June 8 election, adding an extra two years to her party's
existing spending pledge.
May, whose Conservative Party is expected to win the
election next month, said the promise was about keeping the
country safe and fulfilling Britain's "obligations to the
world".
"If elected on June 8 I will ensure that the UK continues to
spend at least 2 percent of GDP on defence and that the budget
rises every year," May said in a statement.
Alongside the United States, Britain is one of only five
countries in the NATO military alliance which meet an obligation
to spend 2 percent of economic output on defence -- something
May has used to curry favour with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Both Trump and May have repeatedly called on NATO allies to
meet the spending target.
In July 2015, then-finance minister George Osborne first
announced that Britain would increase defence spending at an
above-inflation rate every year until 2021. May's commitment now
runs until 2023.
