BELFAST, June 12 Talks between Northern
Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and the Conservative
Party of British Prime Minister Theresa May have been positive
and are continuing, DUP Leader Arlene Foster said on Monday.
May's Conservative Party needs the DUP's 10 seats to be able
to govern after it failed to secure an absolute majority in a
parliamentary election on Thursday and the two party leaders are
due to meet in London on Tuesday.
"We've had a positive engagement with the Conservative
Party, those discussions continue and I am looking forward to
going over to London later on this evening," Foster said.
Foster declined to say what she was asking for in exchange
for supporting the Conservative Party.
"We're not going to negotiate over the airways," she said.
