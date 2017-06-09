BELFAST, June 9 A party representing Northern
Irish unionists said on Friday it will go into talks with
British Prime Minister Theresa May about supporting her
Conservative Party which fell short of securing a parliamentary
majority in a national election on Thursday.
"The prime minister has spoken with me this morning and we
will enter discussions with the Conservatives to explore how it
may be possible to bring stability to our nation at this time of
great challenge," Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster
told reporters.
The DUP - which defends Northern Ireland remaining part of
the United Kingdom and takes a conservative approach to social
issues - increased its number of seats to 10 in Thursday's
election.
Foster did not take any questions from reporters at the
brief news conference.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Reporting by Padraic Halpin and
Conor Humphries; editing by Kate Holton)