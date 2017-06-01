* Backs smaller Liberal Democrats due to Brexit stance
* Says May will "raise the drawbridge"
By Kate Holton
LONDON, June 1 The Economist has dropped its
support for Theresa May's Conservative Party, saying the British
prime minister had been "found out" for being illiberal,
indecisive and insular during the short election campaign.
Presenting itself as a champion of free trade "read widely
in the corridors of power", the publication said May wanted to
"raise the drawbridge" with her plan for a post-Brexit Britain
which could starve the economy of the skills it needs.
Instead, the weekly title endorsed the smaller Liberal
Democrats for the June 8 election as the only party showing the
right attitude to Brexit and said it hoped the Lib Dems could in
time form a new centrist party at the heart of British politics.
"She wanted the election campaign to establish her as a
'strong and stable' prime minister," the Economist said. "It has
done the opposite."
"She relies on a closed circle of advisers with an insular
outlook and little sense of how the economy works. It does not
bode well for the Brexit talks. A campaign meant to cement her
authority feels like one in which she has been found out."
While the Economist may not be a leading voice in Britain's
heavily partisan newspaper industry, it has a circulation of
around 1.5 million at home and overseas and is widely read by
business leaders, many of whom campaigned against Brexit.
In 2015 it backed a continuation of the coalition that was
in power from 2010, led by the Conservatives with support from
the Liberal Democrats. It had backed the Conservatives in 2010
and last backed the main opposition Labour Party in 2005, when
it was led by Tony Blair.
The Sun tabloid, Britain's top selling newspaper, has backed
May's Conservatives while the Financial Times has also endorsed
May but described her as "curiously brittle" and said her
management style must change.
LEAD SLIPPING
May, a former interior minister, became prime minister
following Britain's shock vote to leave the EU a year ago.
She had argued in favour of remaining in the EU, but she
kept a low profile during the campaign. Since becoming prime
minister she has said she would take Britain not only out of the
EU but also out of the single market trading bloc.
With exit negotiations imminent, she stunned almost everyone
when she called a snap election in April designed to strengthen
her hand in the talks, to win more time to deal with the fallout
and to strengthen her grip on her party.
Initial polls put the Conservatives more than 20 points
ahead of the opposition Labour Party, but she stumbled badly
last month when she set out unpopular plans for elderly care,
only to reverse the policy after days of bad headlines.
Her support has since dropped with some polls putting Jeremy
Corbyn's Labour only 3 points behind as voters warm to his
promise of renationalisation, higher public spending and tax
rises for the rich.
The Liberal Democrats, which held nine of the 650
parliamentary seats before the election was called, are
currently polling between 7 and 10 percent support.
"Both Mrs May and Mr Corbyn would each in their own way step
back from the ideas that have made Britain prosper - its free
markets, open borders and internationalism," the Economist said.
"They would junk a political settlement that has lasted for
nearly 40 years and influenced a generation of Western
governments. Whether left or right prevails, the loser will be
liberalism."
May has previously praised free markets but said she will
intervene in industries deemed to be dysfunctional.
The Economist is owned by Italy's Agnelli family, its staff
and other investors including the Cadbury, Rothschild and
Schroder families.
(Editing by Alison Williams)