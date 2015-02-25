LONDON Feb 25 British Prime Minister David
Cameron could hardly have asked for a better run of economic
numbers ahead of May's tight election.
Yet he and his Conservative Party are nervously waiting to
see if they can count on the turnaround in the economy to
deliver electoral gold.
It all looks fairly rosy. Growth this year could be the
strongest in nearly a decade, inflation is at a record low and
pay is going up as unemployment falls. Britain's FTSE 100
blue-chip share price index has hit a record
high.
Finance minister George Osborne has even been showered with
praise by Angel Gurria, head of the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development, who told him on Tuesday: "My main
message to you is: well done so far ... but finish the job."
But while some recent opinion polls have shown the
Conservatives edging ahead of the centre-left Labour opposition
party, most still suggest that the election will be too close to
call.
This may be because most voters remain worse off than at the
time of the last election in 2010, after what the Bank of
England has described as the longest and deepest squeeze on
earnings since at least the mid-1800s.
British economic growth last year was the strongest among
the world's rich nations. But in late 2014, wages adjusted for
inflation remained down about 10 percent from their levels
before the financial crisis broke in 2008.
"Are we looking at economic growth, or are we looking at
pounds in your pocket? Never before has it been so distinct in
terms of those two factors," said Katherine Peacock, managing
director of polling firm ComRes.
"Never before have people felt like ultimately the direction
of the country and their own direction are going very, very
differently."
SPLIT UK
The challenge for Cameron and Osborne to persuade voters
that the recovery really is working for them has been made
harder by a split between the winners and losers of the economic
recovery, something Labour is emphasising in its campaign.
A survey by human resources organisation CIPD published this
month showed two fifths of workers won significant pay rises
last year but as many endured stagnant salaries.
Critics of the government's record on employment pointed to
numbers released on Wednesday which showed an increase in the
number of people employed on 'zero-hours contracts', which offer
no guaranteed amount of work and pay.
Splits over the economy also stand out in opinion polls.
A survey by polling firm Opinium showed that 67 percent of
likely Conservative voters rate the current state of the economy
as good; only 22 percent of probable Labour voters shared that
opinion.
Just as significant for Cameron, barely one in five people
likely to vote for the anti-European Union UK Independence Party
rate the economy as good.
Right-of-centre UKIP looks set to cost the Conservatives
some seats at the election, making them a big factor in who
emerges victorious in a finely balanced election.
And polling experts say the government's ability to win more
credit for the recovery in time for the election remains a big
challenge.
"It's interesting that the latest data has started to pick
up again, and if that trajectory continues, it might not be too
late," Charles Davis, a director of the centre for Economics and
Business Research, a forecasting firm.
"But when you're coming from such a long period of incomes
being squeezed, it's probably going to take a long period of
real income increases for people to feel that the economy is
really much more buoyant."
