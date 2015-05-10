LONDON May 10 Prime Minister David Cameron is
to make finance minister George Osborne his lead negotiator on
Europe and speed up his push to win concessions from the EU
before a planned referendum on Britain's membership of the bloc,
a newspaper reported.
The Sunday Times said Osborne would be backed by Foreign
Secretary Philip Hammond. Cameron will send them to Berlin and
Brussels as part of a 100-day plan after winning a parliamentary
majority on Thursday.
Cameron will also prioritise a reform of the country's
electoral districts, the newspaper said.
Cameron promised voters he would push to reclaim powers from
the European Union before holding an in-out referendum by the
end of 2017. Much of the plan remains vague but he has said he
wants to make it harder for newly arrived migrants to claim
welfare benefits.
European leaders lost no time on Friday in offering Cameron
talks on EU reform, bidding to ease uncertainty about Britain's
future in the bloc.
The Sunday Times said the changes to electoral districts
being considered by Cameron could give his Conservative party an
extra 20 seats in parliament. They hold 331 of the total 650
seats after Thursday's election.
Cameron is under pressure from within his party to push for
big changes to Britain's membership of the EU and some
Conservative lawmakers favour an EU exit.
The UK Independence Party (UKIP), which wants Britain out of
the EU, won nearly 13 percent of the vote in the election,
although it has only one seat in parliament.
An opinion poll published earlier this month showed 34
percent of Britons would definitely vote to remain in the EU,
and a further 18 percent would probably vote to stay in.
Eighteen percent said they definitely wanted to leave the bloc
and 14 percent said they would probably vote to exit.
