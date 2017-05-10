Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends the BBC's Marr Show in London, Britain April 30, 2017. Jeff Overs/BBC Handout via REUTERS

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday a legal investigation into the alleged misuse of election expenses by her Conservatives in the 2015 election showed the party's candidates "had done nothing wrong".

Earlier, the Crown Prosecution Service said it would not bring any criminal charges against Conservative officials, including some elected lawmakers, under investigation for failing to report expenses according to election rules. [nL8N1IC3KJ]

"After a full and lengthy investigation, the legal authorities have confirmed what we believed all along ... which was local spending was properly reported, was properly declared and candidates have done nothing wrong," she told reporters on a campaign stop in central England.

"We have always reported expenses according to the rules."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Michael Holden, editing by Stephen Addison)