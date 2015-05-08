Canada's SNC-Lavalin posts 27 percent drop in 1st-qtr profit
May 4 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday reported a 26.5 percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt in part by weak demand in its core engineering and construction business.
LONDON May 8 Michael Fallon was reappointed British defence minister on Friday, Prime Minister David Cameron said after his Conservative Party won a national election.
Fallon has been defence minister since July last year. The announcement came after Cameron also re-appointed George Osborne as finance minister, Theresa May as interior minister and Philip Hammond as foreign minister. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton)
ATHENS, May 4 Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called on Greece's international lenders on Thursday to reach an agreement on easing its debt burden by May 22, when euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels to discuss the bailout progress.