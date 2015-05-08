MARGATE, England May 8 Nigel Farage, the head of Britain's anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP), said on Friday he was quitting as leader after he failed to win a parliamentary seat, but said he didn't rule out running for the leadership again.

"There will be a leadership election for the next leader of UKIP in September and I will consider over the course of this summer whether to put my name forward to do that job again," Farage told reporters.

Farage had promised he would quit if he wasn't elected to the British parliament and he said on Friday he was "a man of his word." (Reporting by Sarah Young in Margate and Stephen Addison in London; Editing by Andrew Osborn)