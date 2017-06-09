BERLIN, June 9 The German government closely
watched the British election in which Prime Minister Theresa May
lost her majority but will not comment on that result while
Britain tries to form a new government, a spokeswoman for
Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
"The German government of course followed the election very
carefully, as always with such close and important partners, but
out of politeness and respect I won't comment on the result
while the process of forming a government is going on," Ulrike
Demmer told a government news conference on Friday.
She added that the EU is prepared for Brexit negotiations
and there were guidelines and a timeframe for them, adding:
"Nothing has changed about that ... In any case we hope the
negotiations can begin quickly because the two-year period is
already running and could only be extended unanimously."
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrea Shalal)