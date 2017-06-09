BERLIN, June 9 Germany's VDMA engineering
association on Friday said the unclear political situation in
Britain would complicate negotiations on its departure from the
EU, and failure to reach a deal in the two-year timeframe could
seriously impact trade.
"The unclear political situation in Britain will make Brexit
negotiations even more difficult. That is bad news for German
engineering firms," said Thilo Brodtmann, who heads the trade
association.
"The future British government will not have a clear
majority and therefore will have little room for manoeuvre in
the negotiations," he said in a statement.
Given the election outcome, Brodtmann said it would be
difficult for Britain to begin negotiations with the EU as
planned on June 19, which increased the risk that no agreement
would be reached within the two-year period.
VDMA said trade could be seriously affected and perhaps
halted if Britain and the European Union failed to reach an
agreement within the designated two-year negotiating period.
