LONDON Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond on Thursday dismissed a Times newspaper report suggesting that his relationship with Prime Minister Theresa May had deteriorated as "complete nonsense".

The Times said relations between the teams of the two most senior members of the British government had worsened following a series of disagreements over policy and presentation ahead of a June 8 election.

When asked about the front page report, Hammond told BBC TV: "No, complete nonsense."

He added: "We're in complete agreement on the policies around energy, markets and other areas. We work very closely together on these things. I'm afraid the media is making up stories."

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon had also earlier dismissed the report.

