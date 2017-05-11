LONDON May 11 Britain's defence minister on
Thursday dismissed a Times newspaper report suggesting that
relations between Prime Minister Theresa May and her finance
minister, Philip Hammond, had deteriorated.
The Times newspaper said relations between the teams of the
two most senior members of government had deteriorated following
a series of disagreements over policy and presentation ahead of
a June 8 election.
When asked about the front page report, Defence Secretary
Michael Fallon told BBC Radio: "I would have thought John you
would be the last person to fall for such tittle-tattle."
"Philip Hammond, (interior minister) Amber Rudd, Theresa
May, (foreign minister) Boris Johnson and I in the cabinet are
working together."
