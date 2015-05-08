LONDON May 8 Philip Hammond was reappointed British foreign minister on Friday, Prime Minister David Cameron announced after his Conservative Party won a national election.

Hammond, who had been in the role since July last year, will likely play a key part in Cameron's plans to renegotiate Britain's ties with the European Union ahead of a membership referendum by the end of 2017. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William Schomberg)