Canada's SNC-Lavalin posts 27 percent drop in 1st-qtr profit
May 4 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday reported a 26.5 percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt in part by weak demand in its core engineering and construction business.
LONDON May 8 Philip Hammond was reappointed British foreign minister on Friday, Prime Minister David Cameron announced after his Conservative Party won a national election.
Hammond, who had been in the role since July last year, will likely play a key part in Cameron's plans to renegotiate Britain's ties with the European Union ahead of a membership referendum by the end of 2017. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William Schomberg)
ATHENS, May 4 Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called on Greece's international lenders on Thursday to reach an agreement on easing its debt burden by May 22, when euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels to discuss the bailout progress.