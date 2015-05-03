LONDON May 3 "Oh, you girls are lovely. I
wouldn't do your job for all the money in the world," says the
elderly orthopaedic patient as two nurses help her off a bedpan.
Across the ward, another woman on the mend after a fall says
her stay has cured a life-long fear of hospitals.
Given regular headlines about overflowing emergency rooms,
horrendous waiting times and cancer drug rationing, Britain's
love affair with the National Health Service (NHS) can be
perplexing to outsiders.
Yet the system, launched in 1948, is cherished by the nearly
1 million people who use it daily and receive free care at the
point of use from childbirth to hip replacements.
Protecting the health service is centre-stage in the run-up
to this week's election, with rival parties locked in a war of
funding promises - and warm words - for an overburdened and
occasionally chaotic organisation.
"It is my life's work," Prime Minister David Cameron
insisted in front of a television audience last week, as he
battled voter distrust of his Conservative Party's handling of
healthcare.
With a workforce of more than 1.6 million, the NHS ranks
among the world's top five employers alongside the U.S.
Department of Defence, McDonald's, Wal-Mart and
the Chinese People's Liberation Army.
Such behemoths rarely win popularity contests, yet Cameron
said his family had received "fantastic care, support and I'd
say love from people in the NHS" for his disabled son Ivan, who
died in 2009.
He is not alone. The appreciation of elderly orthopaedic
patients in a suburban London hospital is duplicated across the
country. Many of these elderly fall victims will benefit from
modern artificial hips that were first pioneered by the NHS in
the 1960s.
In the run-up to the May 7 election, 47 percent of Britons
list the NHS as their top concern when deciding how they will
vote, a full 12 points ahead of management of the economy,
according to polling group Ipsos MORI.
That's a reversal from the 2010 election, when the economy
came top and health second, and Cameron knows he is on the back
foot on the topic, with health a stronghold for the opposition
Labour Party that created the NHS.
BEING BRITISH
"It's a key issue," says Gideon Skinner, Ipsos MORI's head
of political research. "The NHS plays a crucial role in the
public's view of what it means to be British and pride in the
NHS is very high."
Former finance minister Nigel Lawson famously called the NHS
"the nearest thing the English have to a religion".
In an effort to sideline critics, who fear the Conservatives
will under-fund the system and contract out services to private
companies, Cameron has pledged to plug fully the estimated 8
billion pounds ($12 billion) a year funding gap facing the NHS
by 2020, without saying how this will be paid for.
NHS England, by far the largest part of the service, needs
an extra 30 billion pounds annually by 2020 and hopes to meet 22
billion of that through improved efficiency.
Labour has pledged to spend 2.5 billion pounds more than
current government plans.
The NHS is certainly not perfect but by international
standards it is cost-effective.
Britain spent 9 percent of GDP on health in 2013, against 12
percent for France and 17 percent for the United States,
according to the World Health Organization. Yet the country's
health system was rated top out of 11 advanced economies last
year by the U.S.-based Commonwealth Fund.
Despite all the fine words, however, it is still far from
clear if any potential new government will do enough to maintain
standards of care in the face of an ageing population and
spiralling treatment costs.
Achieving 22 billion pounds of savings will require
unprecedented productivity gains, and three-quarters of NHS
finance directors surveyed recently by the King's Fund
think-tank said there was a high or very high risk the target
would be missed.
In the heated political debate over NHS funding, King's Fund
chief executive Chris Ham prescribes "a dose of realism".
($1 = 0.6605 pounds)
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)