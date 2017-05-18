HALIFAX, England May 18 British Prime Minister
Theresa May's Conservatives said on Thursday they would increase
spending on the state-run National Health Service by at least 8
billion pounds over the next five years and hike the migrant
health surcharge if they win next month's election.
The Conservative election policy document also said it would
prioritise the issue of the 140,000 nationals from other
European Union countries who work in the health system during
upcoming Brexit talks.
