VW eyes productivity increases at core brand - exec in paper
BERLIN, May 4 Volkswagen wants to increase the productivity of its plants at its core brand to catch up with rivals, the head of the VW brand told a German newspaper.
BERLIN, May 4 Volkswagen wants to increase the productivity of its plants at its core brand to catch up with rivals, the head of the VW brand told a German newspaper.
May 3 Department store operator Macy's Inc and Tailored Brands Inc have agreed to wind down operations of a tuxedo rental license agreement, the companies said on Wednesday.