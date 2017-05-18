HALIFAX, England May 18 Britain's ruling
Conservatives said on Thursday they would deliver 1 million more
homes by the end of 2020 and a further half a million by 2022 in
a bid to tackle a growing housing crisis and appeal to voters
ahead of a June 8 election.
"We will fix the dysfunctional housing market so that
housing is more affordable and people have the security they
need to plan for the future. The key to this is to build enough
homes to meet demand," the Conservatives said in their campaign
policy document.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James, writing by
Costas Pitas, editing by Estelle Shirbon)