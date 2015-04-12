By William James
LONDON, April 12 British Prime Minister David
Cameron's promise to cut an inheritance tax will help only a few
people, his Labour rivals said, with both parties competing on
tax and spending plans to win over voters in a May 7 election.
The future of Britain's $2.8 trillion economy lies at the
heart of what is expected to be the closest election in decades.
Cameron's Conservatives and Labour, led by Ed Miliband, hold
starkly different views on how to cut the country's deficit and
spend the proceeds of its steady economic recovery.
Cameron has promised to cut inheritance tax so that parents
will be able to pass on a family home worth up to 1 million
pounds ($1.5 million) to their children without paying the tax.
Inheritance tax has become increasingly unpopular with many
Britons as rising property prices, particularly in London, mean
a greater proportion of people are liable to pay it.
"Yes, it's right that the wealthiest pay that tax," Cameron
said in a speech on Sunday. "But no - it was never meant for
people who spent their working lives as teachers or nurses or
running small businesses. It was never meant for people in
modest homes, on middle incomes."
But Labour lawmaker Harriet Harman, whose centre-left party
wants to raise taxes on high-value homes to clear a large
deficit, said people would be incredulous "that at this point in
time the Tories are offering an inheritance tax cut".
While Britain's economy has returned to growth, the next
government will still be constrained by a large budget deficit
and 1.5 trillion pounds ($2.19 trillion) of public debt.
"It's becoming clearer and clearer as we get to the election
how actually the Tories are helping a few people, and we want
everybody to be better off," Harman said.
Seeking to tap voter anger over perceived unfair tax rules,
Labour on Sunday pledged a clampdown on tax avoidance which it
said would raise 7.5 billion pounds ($10.97 billion) per year.
The Labour Party will launch its election manifesto on
Monday, and the Conservatives will launch theirs on Tuesday.
Opinion polls show both parties remain effectively
neck-and-neck despite two weeks of fierce campaigning, leaving
Britain facing the prospect of a second successive hung
parliament.
That has prompted media reports that some Conservative
lawmakers are unhappy with the way Cameron is running his
campaign, which has been tightly focused on his perceived
economic competence while casting his rival Miliband as fiscally
incompetent.
Cameron told The Sunday Times there would be no change of
approach, summoning the words of a 1960s petrol advertising
campaign to show he still had a "tiger in the tank".
"There's not just a tiger, there's a couple of elephants, a
lion and a yeti in the tank. This is a very energetic campaign,"
he told the Sunday Times.
($1 = 0.6836 pounds)
