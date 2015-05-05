* Conservatives, Labour level after weeks of campaigning
* Latest polls: Cons lead in two, Labour in one, two tied
* Outcome could influence UK's place in EU, Scotland's in UK
* UKIP candidate suspended for threatening to shoot rival
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, May 6 Campaigning in Britain's most
unpredictable election in a generation enters its final day on
Wednesday with the two main parties level in most polls and
neither on track to command a majority in the parliament of the
world's fifth largest economy.
Despite more than five weeks of campaigning, neither Prime
Minister David Cameron's Conservative party nor Ed Miliband's
opposition Labour has established a clear lead, and the outcome
of Thursday's vote could be messy and uncertain.
The stakes are higher than usual because of a rare
confluence of factors which mean Britain's future in the
European Union, as well as its national cohesion, could hinge on
the election outcome.
Cameron has promised to hold a referendum on whether to stay
in or quit the EU if he returns to power. And polls suggest
Scottish nationalists could emerge as the third largest party,
despite losing a plebiscite last year on whether Scotland should
break away from the United Kingdom.
"The consequences if you take a wrong turn could at its
worst - and I'm not predicting this - mean that within a matter
of years, two unions which are pivotal to the prosperity and way
of life of everybody in Britain are lost," Nick Clegg, the
deputy prime minister and Liberal Democrat leader, told Reuters
during the campaign.
Five years ago, Britain got its first coalition government
since World War Two when Cameron fell short of an overall
majority and struck a deal with Clegg's centrist party to govern
together to steady the economy.
Many Britons thought that was a one-off.
But the rise of formerly fringe parties such as the
pro-independence Scottish National Party and the United Kingdom
Independence Party (UKIP) has fragmented the political
landscape, siphoning off support from the two main parties.
Of five opinion polls released on Tuesday, the Conservatives
led in two, Labour in one, and two showed them neck-and-neck.
UKIP suffered embarrassment when it was forced to suspend
one of its candidates for threatening to "put a bullet" in his
Conservative rival.
The big party leaders have avoided game-changing gaffes but
drawn mockery at times: Cameron for forgetting the name of his
favourite soccer team, and Miliband for engraving his campaign
pledges on a giant stone, prompting ironic comparisons with
Moses.
FINAL PITCHES
Cameron, who is banking on one of the strongest economic
recoveries in the developed world to get him re-elected, will
make his final pitch to voters as he rounds off a two-day road
trip.
Stagnant polls have prompted him to refine his message,
blending the promise of higher living standards with a warning
that Scottish nationalists could hold to ransom a minority
Labour government, cajoling it to spend and borrow more.
"Tomorrow, the British people make their most important
decision for a generation," Cameron will say on Wednesday,
according to advance extracts released by his office.
Awkwardly for the prime minister, a leading think tank cut
its forecast for Britain's economic growth in 2015 on Wednesday,
though it said strong consumer spending should keep the recovery
on track.
Miliband, who has put the future of the country's treasured
but troubled health service at the heart of his campaign, will
address a final election rally in northern England on Wednesday
evening.
"This is the choice at the election: a Labour government
that will put working people first or a government that will
stand up only for a privileged few," he will say.
Over 45 million Britons are eligible to vote on Thursday,
when polls will be open from 0600 to 2100 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan, William James and
Andy Bruce; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)