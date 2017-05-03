LONDON May 3 Britain's governing Conservatives
sought to move the election campaign on to the economy on
Wednesday, taking aim at opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
with a poster warning of a tax "bombshell" if his Labour Party
wins next month's vote.
Parliament will be formally dissolved on Wednesday, kicking
off the campaign period ahead of a June 8 election which Prime
Minister Theresa May has said she called to help strengthen her
hand in upcoming Brexit negotiations.
The poster, featuring an image of Corbyn in front of a bomb
emblazoned with the words "more debt, higher taxes", warned
voters that under the anti-nuclear Labour leader they would face
"No bombs for our army. One big bombshell for your family."
It echoed a poster used by the Conservatives in the 1992
election campaign which also featured an image of a large bomb
under the words "Labour's tax bombshell".
Wednesday's poster was published alongside a document in
which the Conservatives said Labour had made spending and tax
commitments which would cost the public finances at least 45
billion pounds ($58 billion) by 2019/2020.
"His economic policies are a recipe for chaos, instability,
uncertainty and insecurity. Britain simply cannot take the risk
of Jeremy Corbyn ... unleashing economic chaos on the country,"
finance minister Philip Hammond said at a campaign event.
Labour disputed the figure, saying their plans were fully
costed and would be set out in their election manifesto.
"In common parlance, people would call what the Tories
(Conservatives) have published today lies, absolute lies,"
Labour's economic spokesman John McDonnell told BBC Radio.
"It is shoddy that the Tories have produced it."
Opinion polls give May's Conservatives a double-digit lead
over Labour, with a Panelbase survey on Wednesday putting them
on 47 percent, down two percentage points from a week earlier
but still 17 points ahead of Labour.
Despite seeking to focus on Labour's economic credentials,
questions from journalists to Hammond and Brexit minister David
Davis at the campaign event focused largely on reports of EU
negotiators hiking the bill that Britain could face when it
leaves the European Union.
Both said they did not recognise the figures published in
the media.
