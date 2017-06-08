* Final polls suggest May on course to increase majority
* Security tight five days after London Bridge attack
* May seeks stronger mandate ahead of Brexit talks
* Poll lead over Labour has shrunk during campaign
(Updates with latest figures on sterling, quote)
By Estelle Shirbon and Michael Holden
LONDON, June 8 Britons voted on Thursday in a
snap election predicted to give Prime Minister Theresa May a
larger parliamentary majority, which she hopes will strengthen
her hand in looming divorce talks with the European Union.
A final survey backed other opinion polls in the last 24
hours, suggesting that the Conservatives had widened their lead
following a tricky campaign in which their support appeared at
times to be ebbing away.
But as many as one in five voters was still undecided this
week after a seven-week campaign overshadowed in the later
stages by two Islamist attacks that killed 30 people in
Manchester and London in less than two weeks.
Most polling stations had increased security as they opened
at 0600 GMT, with armed police expected to reinforce regular
officers at some locations.
May smiled but did not speak to media as she and her husband
Philip voted in the village of Sonning on the River Thames in
her Maidenhead constituency.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn grinned broadly and gave the
thumbs-up to reporters and party workers as he voted in
Islington, north London.
"I'm very proud of our campaign," he said.
An Ipsos MORI poll for the London Evening Standard on
Thursday put the Conservatives on 44 percent and Labour on 36
percent, a wider lead than a week ago but one which would not
give the landslide win foreseen when May called the election
seven weeks ago.
"The Conservatives had a wobble last week, but have regained
a clear lead in the last few days," said Gideon Skinner, head of
political research at Ipsos MORI.
Headline rates for sterling, hit
two-week highs in morning trade in London after the latest polls
before later slipping back on concern the election was too close
to call.
Market bets on how volatile the pound will be over the next
24 hours surged to their highest in a year.
"The market has not bet everything on having a nice clear
outcome - it knows we might get a surprise," said Societe
Generale chief macro strategist Kit Juckes.
"The only outcome that's got enough clarity to get
short-covering is a bigger Conservative majority."
Voting ends at 2100 GMT and an exit poll will be issued
then. The first handful of seat results are expected to be
announced by 2300 GMT, with the vast majority of the 650
constituencies due to announce results between 0200 GMT and 0500
GMT on Friday morning.
Both main parties were on the defensive after Saturday's van
and knife attack in the heart of London. May faced questions
over cuts in the number of police officers during her six years
as interior minister and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn drew
criticism for, among other things, voting against some
counter-terrorism legislation.
Police investigating the London attacks said they had
arrested three more suspects late on Wednesday. Two of the men,
aged 27 and 29, were held on suspicion of preparing acts of
terrorism while the third was detained over suspected drugs
offences.
In the final hours of campaigning, both leaders returned to
their core campaign messages.
"If we get Brexit right, we can build a Britain that is more
prosperous and more secure, a Britain in which prosperity and
opportunity is shared by all," May said in a last appeal to
voters to trust her to "knuckle down and get the job done".
After becoming prime minister without an election in the
turmoil that followed last year's EU referendum, May wants a
personal mandate and a parliamentary majority bigger than the
one she inherited from predecessor David Cameron.
Basing her campaign on the slogan of "strong and stable
leadership", she has said she alone could face the 27 other EU
leaders and clinch a deal that would give Britain control over
immigration policy while ensuring favourable trading terms.
She has portrayed Corbyn as the weak and hapless leader of a
spendthrift party that would hit voters with a "tax bombshell",
crash the economy and flounder in the Brexit negotiations.
Corbyn has hit back that Conservative fiscal austerity
imposed since 2010 has hurt the poor and widened social
inequalities.
VIEWS FROM BRUSSELS
May's campaign has not gone to plan, and as the poll leads
of 20 points or more she was enjoying when she called the early
election in April have shrunk, talk of a landslide victory has
faded and her personal standing has taken a hit.
As a result, the extent of her control over her fractious
party and of her margin for manoeuvre going into the Brexit
talks will hinge on the size of her majority, and on whether it
is perceived to be a significant improvement on Cameron's.
Provided she wins, she will have averted at least one risk:
by pushing back the date of the following election to 2022
rather than 2020 as originally planned, she has ensured she will
not face crunch time in the Brexit talks at the same time as an
election.
Some in the EU are hoping May does increase her majority, on
the basis that the main risk for the bloc is a collapse in
talks, and that is more easily avoided with a British government
that is not vulnerable at home.
"We need a government strong enough to negotiate," a senior
EU lawmaker told Reuters.
But others have sought to downplay the impact of the
election regardless of the outcome, suggesting that it was
little more than a domestic political sideshow.
"Will the election of more Tory (Conservative) MPs give May
a greater chance of securing a better Brexit deal? For those
sitting around the table in Brussels, this is an irrelevance,"
wrote Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament's chief Brexit
negotiator, in an opinion column in the Guardian newspaper.
"MAYBOT"
May's troubles began on May 18, when she announced a new
policy on care for the elderly that quickly proved unpopular.
She backtracked days later, prompting opposition critics to pour
scorn on her central claim to offer strong leadership.
Opponents were quick to remind voters that May had
campaigned for Britain to stay in the EU before embracing Brexit
after the referendum, and that she had insisted for months an
election would not be in the national interest before calling
one.
May has reacted by sticking to her campaign messages,
endlessly repeating the same slogans and appearing mostly at
tightly controlled events - prompting many in the media to
deride her as an uninspiring "Maybot".
Meanwhile, veteran left-winger Corbyn, who was written off
as a no-hoper by most political analysts, surprised on the
upside with a policy-rich campaign that drew large, fervent
crowds to his events - although sceptics say his appeal in the
broader electorate is limited.
He proposes building a fairer society through policies such
as raising taxes for the richest 5 percent, scrapping university
tuition fees and investing 250 billion pounds ($315 billion) in
infrastructure - plans which the Conservatives say are fiscally
irresponsible.
"Labour’s campaign has already changed the face of British
politics," Corbyn said in a final campaign rally.
"As we prepare for government, we have already changed the
debate and given people hope. Hope that it doesn't have to be
like this, that inequality can be tackled, that austerity can be
ended, that you can stand up to the elites and the cynics."
There was only one point of agreement between May and
Corbyn, which was that the strongest signal that Britons could
send to show they were not cowed by the recent spate of attacks
would be to go out and vote.
(1 UK pound = $1.26)
(Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Angus
MacSwan)