DUBLIN, June 12 Irish PM designate Leo Varadkar
said on Monday that Theresa May's failure to win a majority in
last week's election might result in a softer Brexit, as it
leaves her more dependent on lawmakers who would favour such a
deal.
Varadkar said that members of Northern Ireland's DUP, who
May is looking to for support in government to achieve a working
majority, and the Scottish wing of the Conservative party would
favour free trade with Europe and a common travel area between
Northern Ireland and the Republic.
"I do have a sense that the landscape does change somewhat
as a result of the British election," Varadkar, who is expected
to be voted in as prime minister on Wednesday, told reporters.
"I do think there is an opportunity to soften Brexit. But
that all remains to be seen."
May had said that she planned a clean break from the
European Union, involving withdrawal from Europe's single market
and customs union, before she unexpectedly lost her majority.
Irish Arts Minister Heather Humphreys said that DUP leader
Foster had told her at an event on Sunday that she favours a
different approach to Brexit.
"I was in Northern Ireland yesterday and Arlene Foster did
say that she hopes that there will be a softer Brexit,"
Humphreys said.
