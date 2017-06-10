LONDON, June 10 British foreign minister Boris Johnson has been asked by five other ministers to launch a bid to replace Theresa May as the country's prime minister after she failed to win a parliamentary majority in an election last week, the Sunday Times reported.

Johnson was contacted by the ministers on Friday morning, shortly after the shock election result became clear, it said.

"A handful of senior people have pledged their loyalty to Boris at cabinet level," the newspaper quoted an ally as saying.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout)