LONDON, June 11 British foreign secretary Boris
Johnson gave his backing to Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday
and said she was the best person to deliver Britain's exit from
the European Union.
May is seeking a deal with a small Northern Irish party to
stay in power after she gambled away a parliamentary majority in
an election she did not need to call.
"I am going to be backing her, and absolutely everybody I'm
talking to is going to be backing her too," Johnson told Sky
News.
"I genuinely think that the people of this country ... have
had enough of this stuff, I think what they want is ... for us
to get on, deliver Brexit and deliver on their priorities and
Theresa May is by far the best person, and she's the best-placed
person to deliver that."
