LONDON, June 11 British foreign secretary Boris Johnson gave his backing to Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday and said she was the best person to deliver Britain's exit from the European Union.

May is seeking a deal with a small Northern Irish party to stay in power after she gambled away a parliamentary majority in an election she did not need to call.

"I am going to be backing her, and absolutely everybody I'm talking to is going to be backing her too," Johnson told Sky News.

"I genuinely think that the people of this country ... have had enough of this stuff, I think what they want is ... for us to get on, deliver Brexit and deliver on their priorities and Theresa May is by far the best person, and she's the best-placed person to deliver that." (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Elizabeth Piper)