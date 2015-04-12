By William James
| LONDON, April 12
LONDON, April 12 Britain's opposition Labour
leader Ed Miliband will seek to allay concerns about his party's
economic competence by unveiling a manifesto on Monday that
pledges to protect the national finances and end tax avoidance
by the rich.
In a bid to edge ahead of Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservatives in what polls indicate is the closest British
election of recent times, Miliband will pledge to build a fairer
society if he is elected prime minister on May 7.
At stake is more than simply who shall govern the $2.8
trillion economy: Cameron has promised a referendum on European
Union membership while Scottish nationalists, who want
Scotland's independence, are seeking a kingmaker position.
Pitched as a manifesto for "the working people of Britain",
Miliband will unveil his shop window of election promises in
Manchester, a party stronghold in the north of England.
"My case is simple: Britain can be better - for you, your
family and our country," Miliband, 45, will say according to
advance extracts supplied by the Labour Party.
"But only if we change the rules by which the country is
run, the ethic that drives government, the leadership we offer."
At the heart of Miliband's election offering is an explicit
challenge to what he says is Britain's unfair institutional bias
towards large corporations and the wealthy at the expense of
ordinary working families.
In an effort to stem criticism from the Conservatives, who
enjoy higher opinion poll ratings for economic competence,
Labour said funding for every pledge in the manifesto had been
clearly set out and none would require extra borrowing.
Labour said it would to reduce the budget deficit each year.
The party's fiscal aim, to balance the books by 2020 at the
latest, is looser than that set by the Conservatives, who want
to run a surplus by 2018/19.
The Conservatives have focused on Labour's economic record
during the campaign. Cameron says Labour, in power from 1997 to
2010, a period which included the 2008 financial crisis, left
the country almost bankrupt with Britain's biggest peacetime
deficit.
'TEAR UP ASSUMPTIONS'
The son of a Belgian Marxist intellectual of Polish origin,
Miliband won the Labour leadership in 2010 after defeating his
brother David, the early favourite.
In a newspaper interview on Sunday, Ed Miliband compared
himself to previous Labour prime ministers such as Clement
Attlee, Harold Wilson and Tony Blair, who he said had each
changed the way Britain was run.
"We're going to tear up the old assumptions," Miliband said.
Labour's finance minister in waiting, Ed Balls, has pledged
to target rules on private equity firms and hedge funds,
increase fines for those found to be in breach of the rules, and
give tax authorities new powers.
Miliband's manifesto will also contain previously announced
plans to end big firms' dominance of the energy sector and pay
for a tax cut for smaller firms by scrapping a planned reduction
in the rate of corporation tax.
Cameron will launch his party's manifesto on Tuesday,
setting out a starkly different vision, prioritising a smaller
state and economic strength through a plan to balance the
country's books and pay its national debt without raising taxes.
Despite the fanfare of manifesto launches, most opinion
polls show Labour and the Conservatives neck-and-neck with
neither party likely to win an outright majority in the 650-seat
Westminster parliament.
In such a situation, Cameron or Miliband would have to trade
with smaller parties such as the Scottish National Party, the
Liberal Democrats, Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party
and the UK Independence Party to form a durable government.
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)