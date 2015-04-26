LONDON, April 26 The leader of Britain's
opposition Labour Party on Sunday ruled out any informal deal
with Scottish nationalists after a May 7 election if his party
fails to win an overall majority, something he has previously
declined to do.
When asked if Labour would negotiate with the Scottish
nationalists after the election, Labour leader Ed Miliband told
the BBC: "I'm not interested in deals no."
Miliband had already ruled out a formal coalition with the
Scottish National Party, but his failure to exclude a looser
arrangement - known as a 'confidence and supply' deal - had been
seized upon by Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives.
"I want to be clear about this. No coalition, no tie-ins.
I'm not doing deals with the Scottish National Party," said
Miliband.
Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither the
Conservatives nor Labour are likely to win an overall majority
in the 650-seat Parliament.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Osborn)