By William James
LINCOLN, England, April 17 Britain's opposition
Labour leader Ed Miliband on Friday pledged to stop companies
using long-term unpaid internships as a source of cheap labour,
seeking to woo young voters in a bid to win an unusually close
May 7 national election.
Polls show the Labour Party is neck and neck with Prime
Minister David Cameron's Conservatives. As neither party is
forecast to win an outright majority, Miliband is trying to win
over swing voters by promising to create a 'fairer society'.
Speaking at a university in a marginal parliamentary seat
currently held by the Conservatives, Miliband told an audience
of young Labour voters from across the country that he would
stop employers hiring unpaid interns for longer than four weeks.
"In this country, if you want a good job in a sought-after
sector, you're often asked to work for free, month after month
after month," Miliband said at the Bishop Grosseteste University
in the English city of Lincoln.
"It's time to end a system that's rigged in favour of those
who can afford it."
The use of internships by large firms was highlighted in
2013 by the death of Moritz Erhardt, a 21-year old intern
working at the London offices of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Erhardt was a paid intern, the bank said. A spokesman said
the bank had made changes to its working practises for interns
to improve monitoring and pastoral care.
Miliband's announcement plays into Labour's central campaign
promise to improve living standards. Labour cited data from The
Sutton Trust, a think tank, which estimated that 31 per cent of
university graduates working as interns were unpaid.
Adam Marshall, executive director of the British Chambers of
Commerce, said no government should put the prospect of work
experience at risk through blanket legislation or regulation.
"While no business should use unpaid interns as a substitute
for paid staff, no government should put the prospect of work
experience at risk through blanket legislation or regulation,"
he said.
Miliband's relationship with some business chiefs has been
strained by Labour's pledges to take a more hands-on approach to
regulation of industries like energy and banking.
The Conservative Party said some Labour lawmakers and
backers used unpaid internships but did not supply specifics.
"Exploiting unpaid interns is clearly unacceptable and
employers who do so should be reported immediately," a
Conservative spokesman said.
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)