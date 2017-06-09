Tim Farron, leader of Britain's Liberal Democrat Party, addresses the media after Britain's election, at his party HQ in London, Britain June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON Britain's Liberal Democrats party will not form a coalition to prop up the government of Prime Minister Theresa May after she failed to win a parliamentary majority in an election, Liberal Democrat Tim Farron said on Friday.

"If Theresa May, or any other Conservative, approaches the Liberal Democrats and asks for our support to deliver their agenda, let me make our position clear: no deal is better than a bad deal," Farron said, echoing one of May's catchlines about the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

"There will be no deals, no coalitions and no confidence and supply arrangements," he said. "If the government puts a Queen’s Speech or a budget in front of us, we will judge it on whether or not we think it is good for the country – and if it isn’t then we will not support it."

The Liberal Democrats formed a governing coalition with the Conservatives after an inconclusive election in 2010. But Farron has previously ruled out a deal with May because of the parties' differences over Brexit.

The Liberal Democrats won 12 of the UK parliament's 650 seats in Thursday's election. Results for one constituency have not yet been counted.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by William Schomberg)