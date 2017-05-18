HALIFAX, England May 18 British Prime Minister
Theresa May said she would tighten laws on company takeovers and
would ensure any foreign group buying important infrastructure
did not undermine security or essential services if she wins
next month's national election.
"We will require bidders to be clear about their intentions
from the outset of the bid process; that all promises and
undertakings made in the course of takeover bids can be legally
enforced afterwards; and that the government can require a bid
to be paused to allow greater scrutiny," May's Conservative
Party said in its election policy document on Thursday.
