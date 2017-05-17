LONDON May 17 Britain's ruling Conservatives will present their policy pledges to voters on Thursday ahead of a June 8 parliamentary election, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

"We will be setting out our policies in the manifesto when we publish it tomorrow," May told a news conference.

The Conservatives are widely expected to win a large parliamentary majority in the election. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, editing by David Milliken)