WELLINGTON May 8 Sterling jumped to a one-week high against the U.S. dollar and the euro on Friday after exit polls in a British general election showed the ruling Conservatives on track to securing the most votes in a tightly contested race.

Sterling jumped more than 2 U.S. cents to $1.5448, its strongest since April 30, as exit surveys released after polling booths closed showed the Conservatives on course to win 316 seats in the 650-seat parliament.

The party was seen winning more seats than previous polls had indicated, although it remained shy of securing an outright majority. The opposition Labour party was seen at 239 seats, less than previously expected.

The pound rallied broadly in Australasian trade, pushing the euro down to 72.80 pence, its lowest since late April. Against a currency basket, sterling rose to 89.40 from around 88.90 before the exit polls were announced.

"If correct, this would mean that the Tories have done much better than expected (and Labour and the Lib Dems a lot worse), with the Conservatives actually increasing their seat tally from 2010," Investec economists said in a note.

"Hence the Tories would be very close to an overall majority and would be there with the help of the remaining Lib Dems."

Local market participants said the pound may extend gains towards $1.55, which would be its strongest in two months, if official results expected in the coming hours confirm the exit poll results.

The jump in sterling pulled the currency further away from $1.4567 hit a month ago, as uncertainty around the outcome of the election, the closest in decades, had clouded the country's political and economic outlook.

Polls had shown the ruling Conservatives and opposition Labour Party neck-and-neck, raising the possibility of a "hung parliament" in which no single party has a majority.

Traders in London's right-leaning City had been concerned that a Labour-led coalition may mean more regulations and market-unfriendly measures.

However, they are also concerned about a Conservative promise to hold a referendum on whether Britain should leave the European Union. In general, most investors worry that any weak minority government will not be able to deal with Britain's twin fiscal and current account deficits.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christian Plumb)