(Recasts, adds details from other asset classes)
* Overnight sterling options spike to 5-yr highs
* Stock market volatility index also rises
* Gilt yields extend rise on global bond selloff
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, May 7 The cost of protection against
overnight swings in the British pound jumped to its highest in
five years on Thursday as Britons headed to vote in the most
unpredictable general election for decades.
And while a rise in currency and stock market option
volatility indices reflected some of the
uncertainty stemming from a political stalemate, spot sterling
, Britain's top share index and gilt markets
broadly tracked international trends.
In recent days, UK markets have been resilient despite the
uncertainty, focusing more on economic policy and international
trends rather than the fallout from an electoral impasse.
Opinion polls ahead of Thursday's ballot showed the ruling
Conservatives and the main opposition Labour Party
neck-and-neck, while support for Scottish nationalists has
surged, making a "hung parliament" in which no single party has
a majority, the most likely outcome.
An inconclusive outcome means it could be days or weeks
before anyone knows who will be in power. As a result, some
hedge funds and investors were willing to pay higher premiums to
protect against a sharp move in the pound's exchange rate in the
hours and days just after the election.
The overnight sterling/dollar implied that the volatility
option, which expires on Friday when the results are
due, rose to 33.125 percent, its highest level since at least
mid-2010, according to Reuters data.
The jump suggests investors are factoring in a possible
trading band of about 2 percentage points, or a move of three
cents either way, in just one day and are seeking to hedge
themselves against such a huge swing by buying options.
One-week implied volatility traded at 18.75 percent, near
its highest since the aftermath of Britain's 2010 parliamentary
election.
"It is not surprising that the overnight and near-term
implied vols have risen," said Peter Kinsella, currency
strategist at Commerzbank. "The near-end costs of seeking
protection are still very high. But if a Conservative government
comes to power, we could see them fall rapidly."
RELIEF RALLY
Traders in London's right-leaning City say a relief rally in
sterling and stock markets are likely if it emerges that the
Conservatives are in a position to form another coalition
government. They worry that a Labour-led coalition would mean
more regulations and market-unfriendly measures.
However, they are also concerned about a Conservative
promise to hold a referendum on whether Britain should leave the
European Union. In general, most investors worry that a weak
minority government will not be able to deal with Britain's
fiscal and current account deficits.
Sterling was down 0.2 percent at $1.5223, and was trading
near a three-month low against the euro at 74.55 pence per euro.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which hit a record
high of 7,122.74 points last month, was down by 1.6 percent at
6,825.14 points, its lowest level in about a month.
"Given the rally we've had so far this year, you could not
say that the mood is too alarmist over the election outcome.
However, the risk of a hung parliament is causing people to sell
out a bit to cash in on the rally," said Charles Hanover
Investments' partner Dafydd Davies.
British 10-year government bond yields hit their highest
level since November as part of a further wave of heavy sales of
sovereign debt on international markets. The 10-year yields were
up 6 basis points at 2.047 percent, having risen to 2.07
percent.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and William Schomberg;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)