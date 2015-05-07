(Recasts, adds details from other asset classes)

* Overnight sterling options spike to 5-yr highs

* Stock market volatility index also rises

* Gilt yields extend rise on global bond selloff

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, May 7 The cost of protection against overnight swings in the British pound jumped to its highest in five years on Thursday as Britons headed to vote in the most unpredictable general election for decades.

And while a rise in currency and stock market option volatility indices reflected some of the uncertainty stemming from a political stalemate, spot sterling , Britain's top share index and gilt markets broadly tracked international trends.

In recent days, UK markets have been resilient despite the uncertainty, focusing more on economic policy and international trends rather than the fallout from an electoral impasse.

Opinion polls ahead of Thursday's ballot showed the ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour Party neck-and-neck, while support for Scottish nationalists has surged, making a "hung parliament" in which no single party has a majority, the most likely outcome.

An inconclusive outcome means it could be days or weeks before anyone knows who will be in power. As a result, some hedge funds and investors were willing to pay higher premiums to protect against a sharp move in the pound's exchange rate in the hours and days just after the election.

The overnight sterling/dollar implied that the volatility option, which expires on Friday when the results are due, rose to 33.125 percent, its highest level since at least mid-2010, according to Reuters data.

The jump suggests investors are factoring in a possible trading band of about 2 percentage points, or a move of three cents either way, in just one day and are seeking to hedge themselves against such a huge swing by buying options.

One-week implied volatility traded at 18.75 percent, near its highest since the aftermath of Britain's 2010 parliamentary election.

"It is not surprising that the overnight and near-term implied vols have risen," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank. "The near-end costs of seeking protection are still very high. But if a Conservative government comes to power, we could see them fall rapidly."

RELIEF RALLY

Traders in London's right-leaning City say a relief rally in sterling and stock markets are likely if it emerges that the Conservatives are in a position to form another coalition government. They worry that a Labour-led coalition would mean more regulations and market-unfriendly measures.

However, they are also concerned about a Conservative promise to hold a referendum on whether Britain should leave the European Union. In general, most investors worry that a weak minority government will not be able to deal with Britain's fiscal and current account deficits.

Sterling was down 0.2 percent at $1.5223, and was trading near a three-month low against the euro at 74.55 pence per euro.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which hit a record high of 7,122.74 points last month, was down by 1.6 percent at 6,825.14 points, its lowest level in about a month.

"Given the rally we've had so far this year, you could not say that the mood is too alarmist over the election outcome. However, the risk of a hung parliament is causing people to sell out a bit to cash in on the rally," said Charles Hanover Investments' partner Dafydd Davies.

British 10-year government bond yields hit their highest level since November as part of a further wave of heavy sales of sovereign debt on international markets. The 10-year yields were up 6 basis points at 2.047 percent, having risen to 2.07 percent. (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and William Schomberg; Editing by Mark Heinrich)