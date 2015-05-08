(Adds quotes, updates prices)
By Patrick Graham and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON May 8 Britain's pound, shares and bonds
rallied on Friday after Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservative Party won a shock election victory, removing
immediate political uncertainty for investors who had expected a
hung parliament.
The main FTSE 100 stock index surged towards last
month's record high, while sterling chalked up its biggest gain
against the euro in years and government borrowing costs fell.
But investors were also eyeing political and constitutional
challenges resulting from the vote that have the potential to
inflict damage on the world's fifth-largest economy and British
asset prices.
Cameron has pledged to hold a referendum on membership of
the European Union within two years, while the Scottish National
Party's landslide victory north of the border may hasten another
vote on independence there.
"A good general election result for the UK economy, but not
a good day for the United Kingdom," said Richard Buxton, head of
UK Equities at Old Mutual Global Investors in London.
"The scale of the SNP's victory in Scotland, together with
the scale of UKIP's share of the national vote, at over 12
percent, confirms the extent to which we are an increasingly
divided nation."
The populist UK Independence Party, which favours withdrawal
from the EU, surged into third place in the countrywide vote
tally, although that translated into only a single seat.
Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, said the rally
in sterling, shares and bonds might be the calm before the
storm, and advised clients to hedge themselves against a fall in
the value of these assets due to political uncertainty.
"The prospect of an in-out referendum of Britain's EU
membership has gone from risk to a reality," Green said.
CELEBRATORY DRINKS
The initial reaction across UK markets, however, was one of
relief that there would be no hung parliament and that the
Conservatives, who are generally perceived to be more
market-friendly than the opposition Labour Party, were poised to
win.
"We don't do Labour, Lib Dem or UKIP here. Celebratory
breakfast, lunch and drinks tonight," said one London-based
equities trader. "Great news for the UK."
Opinion polls had consistently shown the two main parties
running neck and neck, with neither expected to secure a
parliamentary majority.
Sterling posted its biggest daily rise against a
trade-weighted basket of currencies in five years, gaining 1.7
percent.
The pound was up 1.5 percent against the euro, pushing the
single currency down to 72.715 pence, and up 1.4
percent against the dollar at $1.5459. It had risen above $1.55
for the first time since late February, before settling back
later in the day.
The FTSE 100 index closed up 2.3 percent at 7,046
points, close to the record 7,122.74 points it touched last
month, led by banks, utilities and property shares.
The FTSE 250 mid-cap index, which is more closely tied to
the British economy, reached a record 18,161 points.
The yield on benchmark 10-year UK government bonds, or
gilts, fell as much as 13 basis points at the open to a one-week
low of 1.79 percent but was last trading at 1.88
percent, down around 6 basis points, at 1545 GMT.
The 10-year yield, which indicates the cost of borrowing for
the British government, had touched 2.07 percent on Thursday,
the highest since November last year.
The Conservative victory has potential implications for UK
interest rates. If the government implements tighter fiscal
policy than would have been the case under a coalition, the Bank
of England may have room to keep monetary policy easy, which
could take some of the wind out of sterling's sails.
"We know that this government is going to keep its pedal on
austerity, and the last budget forecast spending cuts of 30
billion pounds by 2017/2018," said Jane Foley, senior currency
strategist at Rabobank in London.
"And bearing in mind that CPI inflation is flat and
inflation expectations have moderated over the last couple of
months, I still don't think the Bank of England is going to have
any real reason to hike interest rates soon."
