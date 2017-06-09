LONDON, June 9 British Prime Minister Theresa May does not plan to resign after losing her parliamentary majority in a snap election she had called in pursuit of a stronger mandate for Brexit talks, the BBC's political editor said on Friday.

"Theresa May has no intention of announcing her resignation later today," Laura Kuenssberg told BBC radio, adding, however: "It's not clear to me whether they're trying to kill the rumours off before she truly makes her mind up." (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by William James)