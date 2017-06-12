MOVES- Greenhill, Carver Bancorp, Miton Group
June 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LONDON, June 12 Lawmakers from British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party briefly cheered her as she entered a meeting in parliament on Monday, Reuters reporters at the scene said. (Reporting Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Andy Bruce)
June 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK, June 22 Wall Street's major indexes ended little changed on Thursday as gains in healthcare stocks after Senate Republicans unveiled their proposal to replace Obamacare were offset by declines in financial and consumer staples sectors.