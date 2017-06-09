BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy calls for redemption of its outstanding 2.5% contingent convertible senior notes
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.500% contingent convertible senior notes due 2037
LONDON, June 9 British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives are no longer expecting an overall majority, the BBC reported on Friday.
"Ministers now saying not expecting to outperform exit poll," BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Mark John)
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.500% contingent convertible senior notes due 2037
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035